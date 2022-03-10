news, local-news, redlands, whitewater rafting centre, stadium, 2032 olympics, birkdale community precinct, residents, have your say

Redland residents have questioned a move by the council to choose a whitewater rafting stadium for the Birkdale Community Precinct. Residents were surprised the stadium slated to facilitate the canoe and kayak slalom at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics was chosen after it placed 9th in a list of preferred options during community consultation. Redland City Council held two open days on the 62-hectare site, which allowed residents to have their say on what they believed the land should become. The stadium was the 8th most popular option out of 21 in an online survey, with picnic facilities, bike paths and access to Tingalpa Creek the top three options. Kayak and canoeing was the 3rd most popular option tied with adventure play during in-person surveys, behind wildlife tourism and preserved natural landscapes. A Birkdale resident who wished not to be named said she was disappointed the stadium was chosen after options showcasing nature were more popular. "...despite overwhelming support for a "naturally wonderful" experience from the community, we have an Olympic stadium and an over-developed, over-priced, over-the-top white elephant," she said. "So much concrete and infrastructure would be needed for this project it will absolutely ruin the natural landscape. "I think having the white water rafting venue at this site is a terribly short-sighted decision, is a poor use of resources and waste of ratepayers' money." Cleveland resident Tania Kromoloff said she wanted more clarity from the city's leaders about why the facility was chosen. "Council or the Mayor needs to show where the overwhelming support came from; otherwise, people are going to think that... we are not being listened to..." "Being a leader and a representative in council means you are listening to the people and creating a town they want. "So please, Redland City Council, Mayor, release all of the information that you have that says Redlander's want to pay for a... white water facility when we already have a plethora of creeks, bays and streams we can canoe in." A Redland City Council spokesperson said the site was one of several in the Redlands being considered for the whitewater centre. "...The Redland Whitewater Centre received significant support, especially from younger Redlanders and families who were looking for active recreation opportunities as part of the precinct's development," they said. "For many years, the community has consistently been asking for another water play area in the city. "We have many young families looking for a water play precinct where they can take their children and this will finally provide that opportunity." Wellington point resident Debbie Swain said regardless of the community's choices; she was concerned the facility would be expensive for ratepayers if it followed the lead of the Penrith Whitewater Stadium built for the Sydney Olympics in 2000. "Redlands needed to do a feasibility study, costs to build, cost to maintain, costs of entry, costs of power along to pump the water through the area. "The Penrith facility... uses rain and groundwater, has six massive pumps and charges as at 2021 $94 per person for 90 minutes [of use]. "What exactly is the running cost of the proposed facility given that Council refused a basic water park as being too expensive to run."

