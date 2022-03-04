recommended,

Read about the amazing people, places and lifestyle of the coastal Redlands and Manly/Wynnum regions. Redlands women lead in sport Homegrown talents triumphed at the postponed Tokyo Olympic games, which proved an exciting return to sport after an extended COVID break. Thornlands trained diver Melissa Wu brought home the bronze in the women's 10 meter platform. Wu is the third diver to represent Australia at four Olympics after she competed in Beijing in 2008 aged 16 and won silver in the synchronised 10m final. Our most flexible residents from Bayside's Premier Gymnastics were also strutting their stuff on the world stage, making history as the first rhythmic group to represent Australia. Sheldon gymnast Alannah Matthews says representing Australia at the Olympics is every gymnast's dream. "I feel so proud that we were able to do that as the first rhythmic gymnastics group from Australia," Mathews says. "I'm proud to say that we made history and I hope that we inspire other gymnasts to join groups and continue our legacy." Although the girls' routine did not go as planned, performing on the world stage an experience they will never forget. "We were pretty gutted after our routine but at the end of the day we won't remember us for the drops, but that we were the first Australian group to go to the Olympics so yeah obviously obviously a huge achievement there," Matthews says. Russell Island residents were elated to see one of their own showing off her sailing skills learnt in the waters of Moreton Bay and across the world when Mara Stransky was announced to be their first ever Olympian. The 22-year-old has been sailing professionally since 2015 and was originally aiming for the 2024 Paris Olympics, so to make the Tokyo games was a real bonus......

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/c4084bdc-59e1-4a93-baf3-1b5971e8aa2c.png/r0_284_1164_942_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg