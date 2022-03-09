community,

MOTORISTS are being urged to shop around for cheap fuel and fill up their tanks now as unleaded prices surge to $2.21 per litre at a handful of Redlands service stations. The RACQ is warning that more retailers will soon follow suit, with a range of global factors contributing to the record high prices, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wellington Point BP, Birkdale Coles Express and Ampol Alexandra Hills were all charging 221.9 cents per litre for unleaded 91 on Wednesday morning. RACQ spokeswoman Nicky Haydon said Alexandra Hills was currently one of the most expensive suburbs for unleaded fuel south of Brisbane and urged people to shop around. "Ipswich and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts are yet to see prices quite as high, but this could change at any time, so now is the time to fill up before cheaper fuel prices disappear," she said. "The majority of sites in Brisbane are still charging 180 cents per litre or less for unleaded petrol, which is why it's so important to shop around and buy now. "Filling up at the cheapest sites compared to the most expensive can save you at least $20 based on a 50-litre tank." There is still value to be had in the Redlands, with Capalaba Puma, Metro Capalaba, Woolworths-Ampol Capalaba and Mount Cotton BP all on the cheaper end of the scale and charging about 179 cents per litre. Ms Haydon said petrol prices were "extremely volatile" and the RACQ was monitoring the situation. "Some regional centres are also trending towards 200 cents per litre, but we shouldn't see those prices hit for another week or so," she said. Cheap fuel locations in the Redlands (prices as of Monday, 10.30am): Service stations charging $2.21 per litre Read more local news here

Where to find cheaper fuel in the Redlands as unleaded petrol prices hit $2.21 per litre Jordan Crick