community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Cleveland Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley will light up the Redland Performing Arts Centre 8-10.30pm Friday March 18. Tickets from $79.30, book online. Redland Bay The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home. Cleveland Redlands Spinners and Weavers group members will demonstrate spinning, crochet, patchwork and smocking at the annual Heritage and Harmony Day at Redland Museum, on Sunday, March 20 from 10am-2pm. Redlands Cleveland, Victoria Point and Capalaba libraries have set up new 'Stay and Play' stations for kids 0-5-years-old on Friday, February 14 for an hour from 9.30 and 11am, use treasures and toys to promote free-form, open-ended play between you and your little one. Wellington Point Wellington Point Rotary Club wants to hear your sustainability and environment project ideas, call Matty on 0402 284 289, email secretary.wellingtonpoint@rotary9620.org.au. Coochiemudlo Island The Coochiemudlo Island Heritage Society is holding an exhibition of prints of specimens selected from the Coochiemudlo Island Herbarium on Saturday and Sunday March 19 and 20 from 9am-3pm. Free admission. Cleveland The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will showcase Greg Hughes paintings in the 'Shadow and Light' exhibition until Sunday March 27. Featuring a diverse mixture of subjects in watercolour and acrylic, the exhibition focuses on light affecting the colour and texture of various surfaces. Does your group have an event on? Send items to newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/6daf7776-fd5e-49d3-b999-46f29748ee5a.jpeg/r0_174_908_687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - March 16 2022