What's on across Redlands Coast - March 16 2022

Community
CLASSIC TUNES: See Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley at RPAC this weekend.

Aussie Legends

Cleveland

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley will light up the Redland Performing Arts Centre 8-10.30pm Friday March 18. Tickets from $79.30, book online.

Get thrifty

Redland Bay

The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.

Spin and weave

Cleveland

Redlands Spinners and Weavers group members will demonstrate spinning, crochet, patchwork and smocking at the annual Heritage and Harmony Day at Redland Museum, on Sunday, March 20 from 10am-2pm.

PLAY AROUND: Stay and play at libraries across the Redlands to promote free form play for kids.

Play time

Redlands

Cleveland, Victoria Point and Capalaba libraries have set up new 'Stay and Play' stations for kids 0-5-years-old on Friday, February 14 for an hour from 9.30 and 11am, use treasures and toys to promote free-form, open-ended play between you and your little one.

Sustainable ideas

Wellington Point

Wellington Point Rotary Club wants to hear your sustainability and environment project ideas, call Matty on 0402 284 289, email secretary.wellingtonpoint@rotary9620.org.au.

PRINT ART: See art made from preserved plants from Coochiemudlo Island.

Island art

Coochiemudlo Island

The Coochiemudlo Island Heritage Society is holding an exhibition of prints of specimens selected from the Coochiemudlo Island Herbarium on Saturday and Sunday March 19 and 20 from 9am-3pm. Free admission.

Light and dark

Cleveland

The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will showcase Greg Hughes paintings in the 'Shadow and Light' exhibition until Sunday March 27. Featuring a diverse mixture of subjects in watercolour and acrylic, the exhibition focuses on light affecting the colour and texture of various surfaces.

Send us your items

Does your group have an event on? Send items to newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au