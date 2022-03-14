news, local-news, rubys choice, paul mahoney, jane seymour, Jacqueline McKenzie

A film inspired by and written in Capalaba is being screened at major cinemas this month. Screenwriter Paul Mahoney, 54, said he wrote the feature film Ruby's Choice from his Capalaba address and planned to shoot the film in the Redlands in March 2020. He had earmarked the Capalaba library, Capalaba regional park and various other locations for filming. He said plans were changed due to Covid restrictions in Queensland and the production was shot instead in Windsor, in Sydney in July. "Australian Film has struggled over the past two years due to the pandemic and the release of Ruby's Choice has been delayed twice because of this, so we are thrilled it is now screening," Mr Mahoney said. Ruby's Choice revolves around a teenage girl who, on sharing her bedroom with a grandmother, with dementia, goes from hating to loving her as she learns more about some family secrets. It stars two-time Golden Globe winner Jane Seymour (famous for Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman and as an ex-Bond girl) and two-time silver Logie winner Jacqueline McKenzie ( Romper Stomper). :"Dementia is the number one killer of women in Australia and number two cause of death. I thought it was worth discussing this topic on screen," Mr Mahoney said. Mr Mahoney said the concept was personal not only for him but for various other actors and producers on the set. "My grandmother passed away from dementia when I was a child and my mother has been diagnosed. Jane Seymour who plays the grandmother also has a mother with it. There were a lot who could relate to this," he said. Mr Mahoney said he was thrilled with the outcome of the film. "I was able to work on the set in Sydney and re-write some of the scenes. Even though you don't recognise Capalaba as I was hoping, very little changed and the essence is there.. I am really happy with the result. I made some changes but most of the film came out better than I imagined." Mr Mahoney who works as an administrator, said Ruby's Choice was his fifth film he had written but the first to be screened. He is currently working on another three scripts. "It is my hope that I will ultimately do this full time," he said. The film was released on March 1 at Event Cinemas, Mount Gravatt, Hoyts Sunnybank and Palace Cinema, James Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/865f8bc4-9328-4315-bf7a-d00ae9c5fb0b.png/r0_170_1274_890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg