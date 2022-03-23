community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Alexandra Hills Learn mowing basics at the Oaklands St Community Gardens in a public workshop for Redlands. For anyone who is not sure about using gardening tools with engines. Cost is $10, call or text 0408 259 445 to book. Wellington Point Messy Church is a fresh expression of church for all ages where God is worshiped through message, celebration, activities and hospitality at Trinity Uniting Church from 4.30-6.30pm Saturday March 26. Alexandra Hills Systems engineer Terry Sullavan talks using solar powered desert farming and possibilities for everyday gardening at the Alexandra Hills Community Hall, Friday 25 March, 7-8.30pm. Email bayside@wildlife.org.au Victoria Point Talk death and morality over tea and coffee in an open and relaxed way with the Redland District Committee of the Ageing at Victoria Point Library Thursday, March 24 from 10.30am-12pm. Cleveland The Redland Reads Book Club comes together to discuss the book of the month, The Fell by Sarah Moss, Friday March 25 from 10-11.30am at Cleveland Library. North Stradbroke Island Community group volunteers can upskill at workshops across Redlands throughout March. Visit council's website to find out when, where and topics. Cleveland Visit the Redland Art Galery for Family Sundays weave your own Easter egg basket with Gail Headley, drop in sessions Sunday March 27 from 10am-1pm. Cleveland Redlands CWA hosts craft sessions Tuesdays, 9.30-11.30am. Does your group have an event on? Send items to newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - March 23 2022