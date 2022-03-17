news, local-news,

COUNCILLORS clashed on Wednesday during a heated debate about the proposed Shoreline development at Redland Bay. Discord in the chamber started when Cr Wendy Boglary asked questions in council's general meeting about a variation request for the development. The long-serving division one councillor told the chamber "there is passive-aggressive interrogation all the time" during an exchange with Mayor Karen Williams. The pair clashed again after Cr Adelia Berridge was asked to leave the room when she questioned whether Cr Williams, the meeting chair, had a role in facilitating "a fair and open meeting". "We all have a vote and a say and we are here to represent our voters," Cr Berridge said. "I am not seeing fair and open debate from the chair." Cr Boglary suggested the behaviour had come from a place of frustration, but the Mayor shut the conversation down and advised her to read the council's Standing Orders. "If you think that is suitable conduct ... then I have serious questions about your understanding of how local government works," Cr Williams said. Cr Boglary, who also claimed she had been "belittled" throughout the meeting, had raised questions about a special condition listed under infrastructure charges in council's meeting documents. The condition provided for the council to request additional land and works for a waterplay park subject to a refund or other monetary payment to developers Lendlease. Cr Berridge was allowed to retake her seat after the Mayor asked councillors to raise their hands if they believed the behaviour should be dealt with as a serious misconduct matter. Cr Paul Golle, speaking after the meeting, labelled the behaviour inside council chambers "unprofessional political grandstanding". He said residents had been calling for a waterpark and developers Lendlease were willing to work with the council to find an appropriate site other than the waterfront. "The shoreline report today was seeking a very straightforward response from councillors, keeping in with the wishes of environmental groups, who asked council to widen waterfront corridors in the Shoreline area," he said. The request put to council had sought approval for a new precinct plan on a block of land called the Bayhill Estate. Councillors Boglary and Bishop voted against the move, but the motion to approve the plan was carried nine votes to two. Read more local news here

