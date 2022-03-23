news, property,

Any local will tell you there's just something really remarkable about living on the Redlands Coast and every one of its suburbs offers something very unique. It's an area full of rich history originating from the Quandamooka people and the first European settlers who arrived in the 1820s. Evidence of this history is scattered throughout the region with landmarks such as Ormiston House, the Cleveland Lighthouse, Whepstead Manor as well as Indigenous bora rings, fish traps and sacred areas. This combined with the beautiful bayside and ideal suburban living is what makes the Redlands Coast so desirable. The Redlands is located in south-east Queensland, about 26 kilometres south-east of the Brisbane CBD and right on the water's edge, making it an attractive location for those who want to combine work with a holiday lifestyle. It's a region offering plenty of space with a rural and sleepy seaside feel, yet is still developing at a rapid rate. Redland residents are able to enjoy relaxed affordable living 40 minutes from the Gold Coast and or Brisbane CBD.

