What's on across Redlands Coast - March 23 2022

Community
MARKET FUN: The first IndigiScapes Eco Market is being held at the Theatrette Sunday April 2.
MARKET FUN: The first IndigiScapes Eco Market is being held at the Theatrette Sunday April 2.

Good market

Capalaba

The IndigiScapes Eco Markets will be held at the Theaterette with market stalls, fresh produce, food and coffee stalls, live music and presentations Saturday April 2 from 8am-12pm.

Play rangers

Cleveland

A new and exciting Pop Up Play Group session focusing on child-led, imagination and outside nature loose parts play in the natural surrounds of Redlands IndigiScapes Centre Tuesday April 5 from 9-11am.

Night run

Redlands

Put your running shoes on for the Redlands Hash House Harriers' weekly Monday night social run or walk. From 6.15pm bring your torch for a 5-6km walk or 8-10km run. Phone Trish on 0418 885 137.

SHOES ON: Hash House Harriers put on a social run and walk every Monday night in the Redlands.

SHOES ON: Hash House Harriers put on a social run and walk every Monday night in the Redlands.

Colour magic

Cleveland

Old SchoolHouse Gallery will kick off the Magic of Water (Colour) exhibition with a free opening event Saturday April 2 from 4-6.30pm.

New tricks

Redlands

The U3A runs acrivities throughout the school term for over 50s including cards, Mahjong, photography, languages, lawn bowls, music, dance and craft. Visit the U3A Redlands website to find out more.

Pot making

Victoria Point

Design an eco-friendly recyclable plant pot in the Saturday afternoon STEM activity April 2 from 2-3pm at Victoria Point Library.

COLOUR MAGIC: The magic of watercolour will be explored in the Old SchoolHouse Gallery's latest exhibition.

COLOUR MAGIC: The magic of watercolour will be explored in the Old SchoolHouse Gallery's latest exhibition.

On Pointe

Cleveland

The Redland Museum will host a Q&A with Lisa Bolte, featured in the exhibition Redland Museum's exhibition Redland to Russia - Lisa Bolte, My Ballet Career on Friday April 1 from 10am-12pm.

Get crafty

Cleveland

Redlands CWA hall hosts craft sessions Tuesdays, 9.30-11.30am.

