Capalaba The IndigiScapes Eco Markets will be held at the Theaterette with market stalls, fresh produce, food and coffee stalls, live music and presentations Saturday April 2 from 8am-12pm. Cleveland A new and exciting Pop Up Play Group session focusing on child-led, imagination and outside nature loose parts play in the natural surrounds of Redlands IndigiScapes Centre Tuesday April 5 from 9-11am. Redlands Put your running shoes on for the Redlands Hash House Harriers' weekly Monday night social run or walk. From 6.15pm bring your torch for a 5-6km walk or 8-10km run. Phone Trish on 0418 885 137. Cleveland Old SchoolHouse Gallery will kick off the Magic of Water (Colour) exhibition with a free opening event Saturday April 2 from 4-6.30pm. Redlands The U3A runs acrivities throughout the school term for over 50s including cards, Mahjong, photography, languages, lawn bowls, music, dance and craft. Visit the U3A Redlands website to find out more. Victoria Point Design an eco-friendly recyclable plant pot in the Saturday afternoon STEM activity April 2 from 2-3pm at Victoria Point Library. Cleveland The Redland Museum will host a Q&A with Lisa Bolte, featured in the exhibition Redland Museum's exhibition Redland to Russia - Lisa Bolte, My Ballet Career on Friday April 1 from 10am-12pm. Cleveland Redlands CWA hall hosts craft sessions Tuesdays, 9.30-11.30am. Does your group have an event on? Send items to newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - March 23 2022