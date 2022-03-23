news, local-news, rockitt, summer school, rpac

The RPAC stage will feature an intense week of musical theatre magic, as Rockitt productions presents its Redlands Musical Theatre Summer School, this time held in autumn. The revised summer school was postponed from its original program set for January and changed due to Covid. The school holiday program encompasses intensive musical theatre training comprising of vocal masterclasses, dance intensives, acting workshops, performance techniques and audition and CV sessions. These will be led by a team of arts educators, performers and industry professionals. The summer school culminates in a showcase performance on the RPAC stage. The autumn edition will feature workshops with Chelsea Dawson (SIX - Australian Tour), Kirby Lunn (Legally Blonde - USA), Luke Volker (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Australian tour), Laura Greenhalgh (Universal Studios Singapore), Gabriella Flowers (Beautiful The Musical), Shaun Kohlman (Daddy Long Legs), George Canham (Creative Generations, Network TEN), Danielle Walsh (Lord Mayors Christmas Carols Preshow 2021) and professional headshots with Kenn Santos from PiF Productions. This workshop is tailored for students who love musical theatre and performing and is an opportunity for participants to fill their week with musical theatre and surround themselves with like-minded performers and industry professionals. The school runs from 9am to 5pm from April 7 to 10. The cost of the school is $395. Enrol on RMTSS.com.au or rpac.com.au

Rockitt presents summer school in autumn