community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Victoria Point Victoria Point VMR's bi-annual boaties market is back at Victoria Point State School on Colburn Avenue after a year off on Sunday April 10. Gates open at 6am, entry is by gold coin donation. Cleveland Aveo Cleveland will get a visit from gardening extraordinaire Dug Mooney who will demonstrate how to make a terrarium on Wednesday April from 10am, starting with morning tea 9.15am. Victoria Point The Victoria Point Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Thornlands Dance Palais, from 10am. Entrance fee is $3 with morning tea offered at 9.15am. New members are welcome, two meetings free, $20 membership. Cleveland The Redland Art Gallery hosts a school holiday activity for teens to make paint Thursday April 7 at 10am and 1pm. Capalaba See a modern day take on Punch and Judy at the Capalaba Library Thursday April 7 from 9.30-10am. Book online, for kids aged 0-8. Capalaba Bust cane toads at Capalaba Regional Park with the Redland City Council's Environment and Education Team from 5.30-8pm Friday April 8. Register online. Capalaba Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network bereavement meetings are held the third Wednesday each month at My Horizons Meeting Room at 7pm. Cleveland Redland Community centre will host Canvas & Cocoa for Redlands youth aged 18-25 on Thursday and Friday April 7 and 8 from 6.30-8.30pm. Book online. Cleveland Fill your Easter basket with baked goods, preserves, potted plants and gifts at the Redlands VIEW Club street stall outside Westpac Cleveland, Friday April 8 from 8am-1pm. Cash only, all funds raised go to The club's seven Smith Family Learning for Life students. Does your group have an event on? Send items to newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/b0979413-eab1-4e2b-9712-54a37adbe7dd.jpeg/r15_321_6001_3703_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - April 6 2022