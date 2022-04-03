comment, opinion,

The massive, new Shoreline development being built on the southern shores of Redland Bay can only add to the problems already faced by critically endangered Eastern Curlews and other shorebirds. The Toondah proposal in Cleveland already threatens them. The Eastern Curlew, the largest migratory shorebird globally, needs very large areas to feed. They are very easily "spooked" by dogs, on and off-leash, and people. The estimated 10000 people moving to Shoreline will be living next to these feeding areas. Supposedly the mud and mangroves will deter people and dogs from disturbing the shorebirds, but experience shows that nothing will stop many people. "Dog-free" areas should be considered. Birdlife, Redlands and Brisbane Bayside have further concerns with the next stage of Shoreline. Wildlife corridors need to be wider, ensuring safe movement of fauna and protection of small birds like robins and fairywrens from aggressors like noisy miners. Corridors must link Mt Cotton bushland with coastal foreshore. The coastal buffer is also too narrow - reduced from 100m to 59m minimum. At least 200m is needed to protect salt marshes that have declined 64% in Moreton Bay. An increase in freshwater run-off from hard surfaces will cause a decline in salt flats, reducing feeding grounds and roosting sites of shorebirds. Why should land right on the coast be built over with so little allowance for future impacts on birds, wildlife and their habitats, and people from rising sea levels? Kathy Clark Local Branch Convenor, Birdlife Redlands and Brisbane Bayside I sincerely hope that the mayor was misquoted when she said, "It would allow residents more daylight to enjoy the Redland Coast coastline ...". I have always favoured daylight saving, but it's comments like this that make people vote no to the proposal. It does not give us more daylight. What it does is move the start of daylight on by 1 hour, so we are no longer woken at 4.30 am when most of us would prefer to be still sleeping and dusk will be an hour later, giving us an hour of daylight in the evening to enjoy the outdoors after a day at work. Lisa Eady Thank you for your recent article in the Redland City Bulletin concerning Daylight Saving in Queensland. I am a staunch supporter of the introduction of daylight saving in Queensland. However, I also understand that people in rural areas are against it for reasons I cannot quite fathom. I believe the only workable solution is to have DLS in the SE corner of the state. I realise this has been suggested in the past and firmly rejected by successive governments, again for reasons unknown, as the only response from Premiers seems to be "I will not split the state." To which I ask, "Why not?" It works successfully in several jurisdictions worldwide (including several states in the USA) and would satisfy both sides of the argument. You might recall that the Beattie State Government commissioned a survey, which AC Neilsen conducted in 2007. This survey found that 69 per cent of people in the SE corner were in favour of DLS, and overall, 59 per cent of people state-wide were in favour. This is a clear majority and, in a democracy, would have resulted in the introduction of DLS; however, Anna Bligh responded that 64 per cent of rural Queenslanders were against it. Therefore, the Government would not be introducing DLS. Many arguments have been against DLS, including extra daylight fading the curtains, cows being confused about milking time, increased deaths due to skin cancer, children coming home from school in the heat of the day, etc. Most of these are clearly ridiculous. Cows seem to cope in the Southern states. The difference in the heat of the day between 2 or 3 o'clock is negligible and is far less than the day to day variation of temperature at any given time. (e.g. It might be 27 degrees at 3 o'clock one day but 32 degrees the next day at the same time.) These people don't let their children out of the house on the weekend or school holidays until the temperature has reached some ideal number! Also, having a different time zone to the rest of the Eastern seaboard has been a constant thorn in the side for businesses and travellers alike. Finally, being so far East, Brisbane's sunrise and sunset times are clearly not conducive to an enjoyable lifestyle. The opportunity to enjoy family time after work in a park or the backyard is almost non-existent. My preference would be for all of Queensland to move to DLS time. However, due to the very vocal minority in rural areas opposing it, I believe the next best solution is a split time zone within the state. The SE Corner can then get on with business and make the most of the evenings and the rural community can continue to be an hour behind and deal with the consequences of that as they always have. Time to move into the 21st century! Greg Weston, Birkdale Re Article in Redland City Bulletin (03-23-2022). As a long time member of Birkdale Progress Association, elated to receive an email from Heritage notifying me that Willard Homestead now officially entered the State Heritage Register. For her persistence, tenacity and determination, President Pam Spence must be given recognition for her work over the years in finally, against local government objections, never giving up on saving the Homestead. Let's hope restoration work will commence soon to attract tourism from here and overseas into a place of a bygone era in Redland City. Let us all now look forward to the restoration becoming a reality. Amy Glade, Capalaba

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/af741842-2d59-49e5-9173-d4d28bf92b97.jpg/r0_434_1080_1044_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Toondah, Shoreline and daylight saving