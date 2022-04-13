What's on across Redlands Coast - April 13 2022
Bounce around
Cleveland
Gymnastics and trampoline for under fives starts Tuesday April 19 from 10am at Redland City Gymsports in the Albert Morris Pavilion, Cleveland Showgrounds. The club also hosts KinderGym sessions every Tuesday at 3:45pm and Saturday at 7:45am.
Brain Teasers
Cleveland
Get your tickets for the Redland Hospital Auxhilary's annual Trivia Night on Friday June 10 at 7.15pm for a 7.30 start. Best "Q" themed table wins a prize, $30 per person. Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au to book.
Watercolour art
Cleveland
Artists at the Old SchoolHouse Gallery use watercolour to make paintings, jewellery and scarves on display throughout April.
Easter bonnet
Capalaba
Create a colourfully designed nature-inspired Easter bonnet using Australian bush flora at the IndigiScapes Centre from 9-10.40am Thursday April 14. For ages 4-8, $10, book online.
Island carnival
Stradbroke Island
Stradbroke Island's Easter Carnival is on Saturday April 16 from 3-8pm at the Ron Stark Oval, Dunwich with rides for children, market stalls, baby farm animals, fireworks.
Musical night
Cleveland
Musical classics will be performed by an international cast at RPAC for the World of Musicals, April 14 and May 30 from 7.30pm. Tickets online.
Garden meeting
Cleveland
Capalaba gardener extraordinaire Dug Mooney demonstrates how to make a terrarium at Aveo Cleveland Wednesday April 13 with morning tea from 10am.
Lights out
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances every Wednesday from 5.54pm-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.