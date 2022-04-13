community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Cleveland Gymnastics and trampoline for under fives starts Tuesday April 19 from 10am at Redland City Gymsports in the Albert Morris Pavilion, Cleveland Showgrounds. The club also hosts KinderGym sessions every Tuesday at 3:45pm and Saturday at 7:45am. Cleveland Get your tickets for the Redland Hospital Auxhilary's annual Trivia Night on Friday June 10 at 7.15pm for a 7.30 start. Best "Q" themed table wins a prize, $30 per person. Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au to book. Cleveland Artists at the Old SchoolHouse Gallery use watercolour to make paintings, jewellery and scarves on display throughout April. Capalaba Create a colourfully designed nature-inspired Easter bonnet using Australian bush flora at the IndigiScapes Centre from 9-10.40am Thursday April 14. For ages 4-8, $10, book online. Stradbroke Island Stradbroke Island's Easter Carnival is on Saturday April 16 from 3-8pm at the Ron Stark Oval, Dunwich with rides for children, market stalls, baby farm animals, fireworks. Cleveland Musical classics will be performed by an international cast at RPAC for the World of Musicals, April 14 and May 30 from 7.30pm. Tickets online. Cleveland Capalaba gardener extraordinaire Dug Mooney demonstrates how to make a terrarium at Aveo Cleveland Wednesday April 13 with morning tea from 10am. Birkdale No Lights No Lycra dances every Wednesday from 5.54pm-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - April 13 2022