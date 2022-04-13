  1. Home
  2. Community
WHAT'S ON

What's on across Redlands Coast - April 13 2022

Community
UP AND DOWN: Kids can learn gymnastics in a structured class for pre-preppies at Redland City Gymsports.

UP AND DOWN: Kids can learn gymnastics in a structured class for pre-preppies at Redland City Gymsports.

Bounce around

Cleveland

Gymnastics and trampoline for under fives starts Tuesday April 19 from 10am at Redland City Gymsports in the Albert Morris Pavilion, Cleveland Showgrounds. The club also hosts KinderGym sessions every Tuesday at 3:45pm and Saturday at 7:45am.

Brain Teasers

Cleveland

Get your tickets for the Redland Hospital Auxhilary's annual Trivia Night on Friday June 10 at 7.15pm for a 7.30 start. Best "Q" themed table wins a prize, $30 per person. Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au to book.

Watercolour art

Cleveland

Artists at the Old SchoolHouse Gallery use watercolour to make paintings, jewellery and scarves on display throughout April.

THEATRE SHOW: See the magic of some of the best musicals from across the world on stage at RPAC.

THEATRE SHOW: See the magic of some of the best musicals from across the world on stage at RPAC.

Easter bonnet

Capalaba

Create a colourfully designed nature-inspired Easter bonnet using Australian bush flora at the IndigiScapes Centre from 9-10.40am Thursday April 14. For ages 4-8, $10, book online.

Island carnival

Stradbroke Island

Stradbroke Island's Easter Carnival is on Saturday April 16 from 3-8pm at the Ron Stark Oval, Dunwich with rides for children, market stalls, baby farm animals, fireworks.

Musical night

Cleveland

Musical classics will be performed by an international cast at RPAC for the World of Musicals, April 14 and May 30 from 7.30pm. Tickets online.

Garden meeting

Cleveland

Capalaba gardener extraordinaire Dug Mooney demonstrates how to make a terrarium at Aveo Cleveland Wednesday April 13 with morning tea from 10am.

Lights out

Birkdale

No Lights No Lycra dances every Wednesday from 5.54pm-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.

Does your group have an event on? Send items to newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au