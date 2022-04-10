news, local-news,

It made me cry seeing a photo of a koala with joey clinging to her back in Redland City Bulletin (02-23-2022 article by Emily Lowe ). Here are the reasons why. First, let's look at Australian Koala Foundation figures stating there could be as few as 6,455 koalas left across Queensland. We have seen massive land clearance in recent years, particularly in NSW and South East Queensland. Land for housing In Redlands is cleared totally by developers and we know offsets don't work, resulting in displaced koalas dying. Sadly, koalas are now extinct in 47 electorates. Every region across Australia has seen a rapid decline and here in Redlands, there is no provision for koala corridors in Town Plans. This says politicians have no interest in preserving or conserving our fast disappearing koala. For too long, residents have witnessed habitat trees crashing down with koalas still in them, such as the haste to clear the land regarding the Federal government providing $50 million in funding efforts to safeguard koalas across Australia. LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike has said the funding would go towards koala protection and recovery. "The koala is more than just an important part of our local environment. It's our city's symbol and also represents a huge eco-tourism economic opportunity for our region." Mr Pike also said since the announcement of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics. Koalas would become a tourist drawcard and bring international attention to the Redlands". This came as a shock to Redlanders, who had already been asked to 'have their say ...really?...writing on boards provided over two days on what we, the people, wanted to see on the ex-Commonwealth land. Young and old wrote their wishes. Too few wanted the land, intended for community use, closed off for 2032 Olympic white-water rafting and other facilities decided behind closed doors by politicians. Premier Palasczcuk proudly provided this fact on Channel 9's six o'clock news end of the first day of viewing the site. Since our Capalaba koalas along Coolnwynpin Creek are now extinct due to commercial development on a wetland site supposedly protected under Koala Coast Policy, I wish that the so-far untouched Commonwealth land on Capalaba/Birkdale border could be a haven for our dwindling koala population. As stated by Henry Pike, a drawcard for Australian and overseas visitors to Redland City. Koala Action Group President, Debbie Pointing, wanted the government to be clearer about where the money would be spent. If the Morrison government were serious about protecting koalas and recovering populations, having suffered devastating declines as seen in the Redlands, they would implement a Koala Protection Act and recovery programs. Ms Pointing further stated: "at the end of the day, habitat loss is driving their decline and government at all levels don't want to accept that fact. Our Redland City koalas are headed for extinction, as former Labor Capalaba MP Jim Elder informed my then neighbour years ago. " The only koala you will see in the future is in the zoo.' Please don't let this statement become a reality. I'm asking the Morrison government to enact, without delay, a Koala Protecting Act so we can see koalas in the wild now and in the future. Amy E Glade, Capalaba In the 50 years of being on the electoral roll, I've always wanted to understand the thinking of those who organise pre-election lobbying, that wearing a blue, red or yellow T-shirt and cap, standing in front of a poster whilst inanely waving to passing traffic, could influence the way people will vote. Could someone please explain this to me and lift me out of my ignorance Stephen Hintz, Wellington Point. News on page 22 in the Redland City Bulletin, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, "Redlands talking Koalas". In that article, a quote by Mayor Karen Williams, "We are 100 per cent committed to working with the community and with the right experts to ensure that this iconic national symbol is preserved in our region." If Karen William and the Council are 100 per cent committed, then the white-water facility should NOT be built on the 62 hectares of land at Old Cleveland Road East, Birkdale, as it would destroy trees and undergrowth for our koalas and other native species. I fully agree with Tania Kromoloff, Cleveland, who wrote in the same Bulletin on the Opinion page. Audrey Patten, Wellington Point After reading your lead story about the lack of parking in the CBD in Cleveland and experiencing it myself twice last week, I will probably go to Victoria Point or Capalaba now to do the shopping, Which means I now have to find another butcher as I always go to the red cow, {best meat} then to the coffee shop for a top-up. Cleveland needs people to come and spend money in our shops. Has any thought been put forward at the Council to move their employees (and other businesses) parking to the depot in South Street and bus them to the CBD while this construction happens? Thus leaving many more parking spots for the shopping people. After all, there is no parking in the CBD, No money spent in the shops, No Business, Ghost Town. After people establish new shopping habits, it takes a long time to go back to their old shopping habits. Helen I agree with Lawerence Hardwick. Just a total waste of ratepayers' money and unnecessary. Don't we have enough committees and bureaucrats? It will only mean our rates will go up for no reason and I totally object to paying over $4,000 a year now, and I no doubt residents are paying more than that. I do wish the majority of Councillors would see some common sense. Barbara Geary We're actually in a dangerous position here in the Redlands. We are now unattractive to investors - private or govt- and unfortunately, due to this community sentiment around change and progress - too many NIMBYs make no investment. It means no more road upgrades, no more community infrastructure, and no more business growth, which equals no jobs. Frankly, it's never going to change until we all come together and position the Redlands Coast to make the most of these opportunities because that's what they are...OPPORTUNITIES! Cindy Corrie, Ormiston

