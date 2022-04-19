news, local-news,

The Black Square Quartet brings a program of Nordic folk, Romanian, Balkan and Medieval music to the Redland Museum with a concert being staged at 7pm on April 23. Featured will be works by Richard Grantham, Trey Spruance, Mike Patterson and selected works from the album Last Leaf by Danish String Quartet. Black Square Quartet is comprised of Camille Barry on violin, Mike Patterson on viola, Charlotte Burbrook de Vere on violin and Dan Curro on 'cello. Most recently Ms Barry and Mr Curro performed as a duo at the launch of the Lisa Bolte ballet exhibition. Black Square String Quartet was founded in 2018 and inspired by the iconic and controversial artwork The Black Square by Kasimir Malevich, one of the first true examples of artistic minimalism. The quartet aims to challenge and inspire audiences with unique and innovative repertoire choices. Strong advocates of new and Australian music, the quartet has collaborated with several composers including Thomas Green, Ken Thomson, Cathy Likhuta, Marike Van Dijk, Richard Grantham and Philip Eames.. It has premiered a diverse number of new works since its debut performance in 2018. Tickets are $27 members and $30 non members. The performance is for 60 minutes with no interview. Bookings are essential and visitors can pre order savoury and sweet platters from $15. Book on trybooking.com/events/landing/885294 and through the museum's website on redlandmuseum.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/9ba8dc4d-b102-44be-9e83-90625d0ee8d4.jpg/r3_7_1077_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Black Square quartet plays at the Redland Museum