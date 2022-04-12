news, local-news, rugby union, sports, grants, labor, election promise, funding, girls, women

Sports clubs across the Redlands will get some much needed upgrades if Labor is elected when Australians head to the polls on May 21. The Labor Party has promised $700,000 of funding for sports clubs in Bowman if it wins the upcoming federal election Rugby union, rugby league, Australian football, soccer, touch football and baseball clubs will all see upwards of $30,000 to fund upgrades to facilities in the deal. Bowman Labor candidate Donisha Duff and shadow minister for women Tanya Plibersek made the announcement at the Redlands Rugby Union Club this week. Ms Duff said sporting clubs across the Redlands were in need of upgrades to support growth in the region. "You just have to go out on a Saturday morning to see how involved the Redlands families are around sport," she said. "We're investing in the capacity of clubs to actually deal with that interest and keep that sustainable into the future. "Sporting clubs have been really impacted over the last two years through COVID, shutting down and opening up and these grants are a way to give a bit back." Redlands Rugby Union President Michael King said the club had been fundraising to keep up with the growth of women in the sport for some time. "$60,000 is a massive investment for us, an infrastructure grant that we've been trying to raise funds for for years," he said. "That goes three-quarters of the way towards that development so it's a massive boost. "The original change rooms were built in 1979 and are 40 years behind where they should be. "This funding would go towards full compliant ladies change rooms and a complete ladies referee rooms to put us in one of the top clubs in the greater Brisbane area, if not Queensland." Girls and women's programs assistant coach Alisi Wilson said upgraded facilities would help the club produce more female rugby talent like ex-Wallaroo and head women's coach Cheyenne Campbell and Rugby 7s Olympian Shannon Parry. "With the increase of that exposure for women in the media it brings interest from the youth and we want to improve upon the track record that we've already got here at Redlands producing some world-class players," she said. "We've already got girls in our junior and youth squads who are making those youth rep teams and we want to continue to be able to do that. "As a club, these upgrades would tell our families and the girls that we value them and that we're tangibly investing in their futures. "Some of these girls could be playing in the Olympics and Commonwealth games squad, so if we can provide those pathways that would be amazing." Ms Plibersek said sport was an important outlet for young people to grow and connect with their community. "Many kids are very young when they start playing sport and these friendships and connections last a lifetime so it's a great way to feel part of something," she said. "You never want to tell a kid they can't play because the clubs don't have a field or a changing room. "All of these clubs are run by volunteers and they don't have time to fundraise for these facilities so it's a little bit of help to make sure parents can let them participate in sport." Other clubs to benefit from the election promise are:

