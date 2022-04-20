community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Ormiston, Cleveland Over 50s fitness classes are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Scouts Hall in Ormiston from 9.30-10.30am, and at the Star of the Sea Parish Hall on Tuesdays. Call Penny on 0407 789 745 for more information. Cleveland Redlands Embroiderers Group meets at the CWA Hall at 3 Waterloo St Cleveland the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9am-1pm. Contact Jenny on 0418 584 333 for more information. Birkdale Visit the Redlands Orchid Society's Autumn show raising funds for the Redlands Hospital Auxiliary at the Redlands Sports Club in Birkdale, Saturday April 23 from 8.30am-3pm. Admission $3.00, kids free. Capalaba The Redland Reads Book Club comes together to discuss the book of the month, The Beautiful Words by Vanessa McCausland on Saturday April 23 from 10-11.30am at Capalaba Library. Victoria Point Book your spot at the Cancer Council Queensland Redlands Branch's Mothers Day Morning Tea from 10am-12.30pm at Renaissance Retirement Living, Thursday, May 5. Tickets $30, RSVP to Trish on 0407 587 096 by April 29. Cleveland Design an eco-friendly recyclable plant pot in the Saturday afternoon STEM activity April 23 from 2-3pm at Cleveland Library. Victoria Point Meet other parents and babies at a free session with books, singing, clapping and dancing to teach pre-literacy, communication, language and social skills Wednesday April 27 from 9.30-10am at Victoria Point Library. Cleveland Redlands CWA hall hosts craft sessions Tuesdays, 9.30-11.30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/3a6e2353-b919-4c10-911f-09cd1e289d21.jpg/r4_187_1827_1217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - April 20 2022