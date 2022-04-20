  1. Home
What's on across Redlands Coast - April 20 2022

STITCHES: Redlands Embroiderers Group meets the third and fourth Wednesday of every month.
Fun Fitness

Ormiston, Cleveland

Over 50s fitness classes are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Scouts Hall in Ormiston from 9.30-10.30am, and at the Star of the Sea Parish Hall on Tuesdays. Call Penny on 0407 789 745 for more information.

Needlework

Cleveland

Redlands Embroiderers Group meets at the CWA Hall at 3 Waterloo St Cleveland the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9am-1pm. Contact Jenny on 0418 584 333 for more information.

Flower power

Birkdale

Visit the Redlands Orchid Society's Autumn show raising funds for the Redlands Hospital Auxiliary at the Redlands Sports Club in Birkdale, Saturday April 23 from 8.30am-3pm. Admission $3.00, kids free.

GREEN THUMB: The Redlands orchid Society hosts its annual Autumn show in Birkdale this week.

Good read

Capalaba

The Redland Reads Book Club comes together to discuss the book of the month, The Beautiful Words by Vanessa McCausland on Saturday April 23 from 10-11.30am at Capalaba Library.

Mothers brunch

Victoria Point

Book your spot at the Cancer Council Queensland Redlands Branch's Mothers Day Morning Tea from 10am-12.30pm at Renaissance Retirement Living, Thursday, May 5. Tickets $30, RSVP to Trish on 0407 587 096 by April 29.

Pot making

Cleveland

Design an eco-friendly recyclable plant pot in the Saturday afternoon STEM activity April 23 from 2-3pm at Cleveland Library.

Social babies

Victoria Point

Meet other parents and babies at a free session with books, singing, clapping and dancing to teach pre-literacy, communication, language and social skills Wednesday April 27 from 9.30-10am at Victoria Point Library.

Get crafty

Cleveland

Redlands CWA hall hosts craft sessions Tuesdays, 9.30-11.30am.

