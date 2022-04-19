comment, opinion,

As a long-term Redlands local, I want to throw my support behind Toondah Harbour. Have you seen what Redcliffe has done to their foreshore, Cairns, Airlie Beach, and Wynnum, to name a few? Toondah Harbour promises to deliver five football fields worth of new parkland along the foreshore. In addition, there will be new footpaths, boardwalks and bike paths. If we want our city to live up to its potential, we need all of this new community infrastructure. We should be aiming to become one of Queensland's most liveable communities. The investment in our community that Toondah Harbour will bring will completely transform our city for the better. We should show our support and welcome this long-overdue investment in upgrading facilities and infrastructure for our community. Karen Griffith The RCB rightly challenged the assumption that the current government charges lower taxes than previous Labor governments, but perhaps more important is the distribution of those taxes. Our recent budget included tax breaks of $9000 for the very high-income earners. Contrast that with the minimal reduction or even increase that low-income earners can expect when the low/middle-income offset ends -right at a time when the cost of living increases accelerate. So the rich will keep getting richer under the current system, but the rest of us will not. Aj Melville, Victoria Point Since the Council employee car park was demolished for development to generate much-needed funds to Council, we the ratepayers have been abolished from large amounts of Town Parking, which has been made 12 hours to cater for Council employees. At 2 30pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022, I spent 18 minutes driving around trying to park and ended up with a 20-minute walk, plus I can now not afford a big petrol bill. As aged ratepayers to Council, this is not on. A neighbour has now advised that they have switched to Alex Hills shopping centre where they can park and satisfy most of their needs. Surely the current situation in Cleveland Town Centre must be another financial blow to traders, and what are they doing about it? Members of Council and staff, we pay your wages and vote. Have some respect and consideration for us. G & S Brown, Ormiston. I write in response to the letter from Diane and Gordon Plowman [16.03.22]. I agree with all your comments regarding the abysmal effort made by Andrew Laming during his time as the Federal Member for Bowman. You are correct on each point. But, voters in this Federal election need to be aware. Henry Pike proudly stated that he would follow the example of Andrew Laming [or words to that effect].Hooly dooly! Wouldn't that be something! Gail Ewar, Mount Cotton. Andrew Laming's departure as Member for Bowman stirs feelings of uncertainty. Mr Laming's tenure started when I was in high school, working in retail. Andrew frequented stores, saying hello to everyone. Andrew felt like someone who valued social engagement and community. Feelings of respect, pride, and unity are crucial for a thriving community that stands strong and resilient, ready to come together. As someone who enjoys following politics and policy, my vote shifts on issues. I have voted for Mr Laming. I have voted for candidates of other parties. I will not be voting for Henry Pike. Mr Pike does not inspire the same feelings of respect and community this electorate has known. Knowing about the issue of his involvement in a disrespectful group chat which came to light during his preselection, and now knowing LNP are the favourite to win Bowman, I have worries for the possible leadership Redlands will have in federal parliament. In November of last year, Mr Pike posted on Facebook regarding a new drug being approved for PBS inclusion. In that post he said, "thanks to the Morrison Government". I commented, expressing concern the post was misleading as the drug was previously rejected for inclusion on the PBS by the Morrison Government. Mr Pike blocked me from his social media. Mr Pike says, "I'm focussed on engaging directly with Redlanders". From my experience with Mr Pike, this strikes me as false. How can he promote community when this is his example. Bowman deserves better than Henry Pike. Cameron Westerland, Capalaba

HAVE YOUR SAY Support for Toondah Harbour redevelopment