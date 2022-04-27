community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Victoria Point Purchase a coffee from Merlo Coffee Victoria Point and $1 will go back to the Sycamore School at Alexandra Hills for Autism is our Superpower Day. Victoria Point Have a chat with people from the Redland District Committee of the Ageing from 10am Friday April 29 at the new venue, Victoria Point Tavern. RSVP to 3488 0680. Cleveland Visit the Cleveland Anglican Thrift Shop and Jumble Sale from 7am-11.30am Saturday April 30. Car Boot Sales in the Church grounds, North St, Cleveland. Mother's Day gifts available at the craft store with new and locally made goods. Redlands The U3A runs activities throughout the school term for over 50s including cards, Mahjong, photography, languages, lawn bowls, music, dance and craft. Visit the U3A Redlands website to find out more. Ormiston The Capalaba Rotary Club will host a Book Fest at the Cleveland Scout Den, Ormiston, from 1pm-5pm Friday, April 29, 8am-4pm Saturday, April 30 and 8am-12pm Sunday, May 1. A variety of quality, second hand books will be available. Alexandra Hills The St Anthony's Catholic Primary School Parents and Friends Committee will host a Trivia Night Friday May 20 as a fun night for the community to raise money for the school. Tickets on sale from May 2. Cleveland See Brian Hatch's exhibition Beaches and Boats in the RAG Red Box Pop-Up Gallery at the Cleveland Library until May 13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/aa0df047-5351-49b4-8dc0-8dee29a63756.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - April 27 2022