SUIT UP: Purchase a coffee at Merlo Coffee Victoria Point this Friday and $1 will go back to the Sycamore School.
Super Coffee
Victoria Point
Purchase a coffee from Merlo Coffee Victoria Point and $1 will go back to the Sycamore School at Alexandra Hills for Autism is our Superpower Day.
Chit Chat
Victoria Point
Have a chat with people from the Redland District Committee of the Ageing from 10am Friday April 29 at the new venue, Victoria Point Tavern. RSVP to 3488 0680.
Thrift it
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Anglican Thrift Shop and Jumble Sale from 7am-11.30am Saturday April 30. Car Boot Sales in the Church grounds, North St, Cleveland. Mother's Day gifts available at the craft store with new and locally made goods.
FIND GROOVE: Learn new skills in classes like dancing with the Redlands U3A.
New tricks
Redlands
The U3A runs activities throughout the school term for over 50s including cards, Mahjong, photography, languages, lawn bowls, music, dance and craft. Visit the U3A Redlands website to find out more.
Book fest
Ormiston
The Capalaba Rotary Club will host a Book Fest at the Cleveland Scout Den, Ormiston, from 1pm-5pm Friday, April 29, 8am-4pm Saturday, April 30 and 8am-12pm Sunday, May 1. A variety of quality, second hand books will be available.
Big brains
Alexandra Hills
The St Anthony's Catholic Primary School Parents and Friends Committee will host a Trivia Night Friday May 20 as a fun night for the community to raise money for the school. Tickets on sale from May 2.
Beach art
Cleveland
See Brian Hatch's exhibition Beaches and Boats in the RAG Red Box Pop-Up Gallery at the Cleveland Library until May 13.
