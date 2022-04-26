That homely feeling

news, property,

Property details: Birkdale Filled with lots of love and memories, this beautiful residence has a great feel and from the moment you enter, you will be right at home. Perfectly positioned on a level, well maintained bock in a sought-after, neighbour friendly location, it's a close walk to the waterfront, shops, parks and two dog friendly parks. The home itself is immaculate with two inviting living areas, air-conditioning and ceiling fans. Outside there is a great undercover patio where you can sit and enjoy the abundance of birdlife. There is a garden shed, side assess, plenty of room for the caravan, and the carport is also roomy and can easily be converted into a garage. Other features include security screens and doors, and in-roof insulation. Birkdale Fair Shopping Centre is just a few minutes away, and Capalaba shopping centres and amenities are close by. Quality public and private schools are nearby and the property is also close to Birkdale and Thorneside train stations. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/c5e9b75a-235c-4625-8fec-a47f476f5982.jpeg/r0_92_1800_1109_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg