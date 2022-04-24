news, local-news,

Re: 'increased land valuations,' obviously, the mayor must think we're all simpletons in the shire because her spin on the situation was undeniably shameless and a complete distortion of the truth. Yes, Ms Williams, as mayor, you do have the power. Council can choose to commit to zero-rate increases, so instead of deflecting the situation, you can actually make a real difference; stop pretending it's out of your domain. It's not! As ratepayers, we're tired of the boring, disingenuous PR spin many councillors employ, along with the mundane counter-intuitive arguments they try to deliver to appease constituents in an effort to shove the blame elsewhere. It has to stop. We deserve better. A little empathy and genuine understanding, not PR spin, would be seriously appreciated instead of improbable excuses; this would make all our lives a little easier and verify your personal sincerity to Redlands residents. It's your call, mayor. Gary Collins With the latest land valuations being thrown around, I like how the Williams gang say rates COULD go up. How about being a bit more honest and saying the word WILL? I'm sure councillors need a pay rise, and none of our Services will change. K.Geary, Thornlands. I believe that you have hit the nail on the head when you refer to wasting time with stupid gotcha questions, such as the price of bread and milk etc. However, I don't find questions relating to the RBA'S cash rate and the National unemployment rate Stupid gotcha questions. The average Joe Blow on the street knows these rates and we (the Australian people) expect nothing less from those that seek to lead us. These rates are crucial to our economy and unemployment. Yvonne Gunn Well done to editor Craig Thomson for pointing out that we readers want our local journalists to ask questions about the policy and the promises of the people who want to represent us. Sadly, you do only see ministers and shadow ministers at election time. I trust now you've pointed that out, the questions you do ask will get reasonable responses and not Party talking points ticked off in word salad answers. B Davees, Alexandra Hills The recent article in the RCB where the council are about to commit $60m for the Heinemann road complex is reckless spending and setting a false expectation. No one starts a building project without knowing the estimated cost for completion. How can the council start a project with an open-ended chequebook? This project will probably cost well over $400m (or add your own figure), particularly as it is a council/ govt-funded folly. Ratepayers should be up in arms about not knowing how much this will cost to complete. Once started, you can't stop pouring money into the project-shame on Redland City Council. Dale Charleston I recommend the building/commencement of higher education facility in the Redlands, such as a University. This would retain locals in the area, who seek higher learning but must move closer to their education provider and out of the Redlands Coast. This would build on Redlands Coast being the most liveable city and promote population growth as people move here for their higher education needs. Trent Gibbs, Wellington Point WRITE TO THE EDITOR craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Mayor must stop the blame game