Violinist Myah Williams, 13 of Alexandra Hills is among a number of young Redland musicians to be members of YoungBlue, a locally formed group to perform at the Redland Performing Arts Centre's Song of the Earth performance on May 21 and 22. The group will perform in conjunction with contemporary string ensemble DeepBlue and with master percussionist Dr Michael Askill and members are invited to participate in a one-day workshop on May 15. Song of the Earth composer Dr Corrina Bonshek said a call out for young performers had been extended to May 9 and was particularly seeking seven more violinists. The invitation is for violin, viola, cello and percussion students aged 13 to 17 at AMEB grade three level. The cost of participation is free with all performances and workshops to be held at RPAC, Cleveland. "It's a wonderful opportunity for these young musicians to work with DeepBlue musicians and for percussion students to be mentored by Dr Michael Askill. Teachers can help learn the part and we'll send a recording of the music to help with practice at home," she said. "The string workshops will greatly develop playing ability and expressive performance techniques facilitated by DeepBlue." The gong workshop facilitated by Dr Askill will be held on May 19. Myah's mother Rebecca Williams said Myah heard of the opportunity through her school strings teacher and Bayside Youth Orchestra conductor Julie Schmidt. "We thought this was a great opportunity and something different. The music is more modern and there is choreography involved," Ms Williams said. "Playing violin is a big part of Myah's life. She's been learning since Prep and it will always be there - a part of her. Learning an instrument is great for any child and offers tools that can be used in other aspects of their lives." Ms Williams said Myah was slightly daunted by the music but knew she would really enjoy it once she was at rehearsals. Registration can be made on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd1-YBB4A9lm9TjgSm5HykoG1xBTyFxP-keKVrUSlSg6JJgqQ/viewform The performances take place at 6pm on May 21 and 22. A free art and light making workshop takes place on May 21 and places are limited, so bookings are essential. Tickets are $20-$35 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

