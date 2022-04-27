  1. Home
Redland Bay WholeLife Pharmacy and Healthfoods opens up health

NEW OPTIONS: WholeLife Pharmacy and Healthfoods has opened at the newly developed Redland Bay shopping complex. Photo: supplied.

WholeLife Pharmacy and Healthfoods has opened at the newly renovated Redland Bay shopping complex for customers to find all of their health products in one place.

The pharmacy is branded a 'one-stop-health-shop', combining traditional pharmacy products with new high tech robotic dispensary and a dedicated children's health nurse.

The family run business which used to be Redland Bay Discount Drugstore also has a range of health foods, organics, natural beauty and sustainable living products.

WholeLife Redland Bay co-owner Fiona Watson said the new store would bring a new offering to locals looking for more holistic health options.

"After running the pharmacy here in Redland Bay for over 20 years, we saw a need to broaden offering and bring the community a unique combination of health and wellness all in a single destination," Ms Watson said.

"We've already received such a positive response from long-term and new customers alike since we soft-launched on the 28th of March, with locals particularly excited about our new vegan and eco health products."

WholeLife was officially opened on Friday April 22, with a ribbon cutting by Redlands MP Kim Richards, with giveaways, taste testing and free samples.

The renovated shopping complex will also feature a Woolworths, bottle shop and several other retailers.