WholeLife Pharmacy and Healthfoods has opened at the newly renovated Redland Bay shopping complex for customers to find all of their health products in one place. The pharmacy is branded a 'one-stop-health-shop', combining traditional pharmacy products with new high tech robotic dispensary and a dedicated children's health nurse. The family run business which used to be Redland Bay Discount Drugstore also has a range of health foods, organics, natural beauty and sustainable living products. WholeLife Redland Bay co-owner Fiona Watson said the new store would bring a new offering to locals looking for more holistic health options. "After running the pharmacy here in Redland Bay for over 20 years, we saw a need to broaden offering and bring the community a unique combination of health and wellness all in a single destination," Ms Watson said. "We've already received such a positive response from long-term and new customers alike since we soft-launched on the 28th of March, with locals particularly excited about our new vegan and eco health products." WholeLife was officially opened on Friday April 22, with a ribbon cutting by Redlands MP Kim Richards, with giveaways, taste testing and free samples. The renovated shopping complex will also feature a Woolworths, bottle shop and several other retailers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/af7de24e-1888-401b-9142-d08a5c77b5db.JPEG/r7_331_4018_2597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg