A 32-year-old man has been charged after blowing more than double the legal alcohol limit on North Stradbroke Island. Police were patrolling Bingle Road at Dunwich about 6.30pm last Thursday when the man was allegedly seen travelling quickly through an intersection. The man was pulled over and returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.101, which is more than double the legal limit. The 32-year-old has been charged with mid-range drink driving and will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court next month. Dunwich Police Station officer in charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan reiterated that people could expect to see police anytime and anywhere. "His decision to drive instead of walking the 10 minutes home will now cost him his licence," Sergeant Scanlan said. Read more local news here

