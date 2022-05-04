community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Go Uke Wynnum The Brisbane Ukulele Musicians Society (BUMS) have a Jam night normally on the fourth Friday of each month from 7pm at the Waterloo Bay Leisure Centre. The group recently started sessions there for ukulele players living in the Bay area. Step Out Raby Bay Step it out for the conservation of Toondah Harbour Sunday May 8. Walk departs Raby Bay Harbour Park opposite Cleveland Train Station at 9am and finishes at 11am. Movie Time Cleveland Sit back at the Capalaba Library for the Saturday Matinee Movie on May 7 from 1-3pm. The Library presents classic cinema and independent films. The film will be announced at the event, bookings required. Mum's gift Victoria Point Use the magic of stop motion technology to make your loved one an animated mosaic Mother's Day e-card for STEAM Saturday at the Victoria Point Library, May 7 from 2-3pm. Thrift it Wellington Point Trinity Treasures Thrift Shop beside the Wellington Point Uniting Church opens every Thursday and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 9am-12pm. Funds raised support chaplaincy in local schools. Fun Fitness Ormiston, Cleveland Over 50s fitness classes are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Scouts Hall in ormiston from 9.30-10.30am, and the Star of the Sea Parish Hall on Tuesdays. Call Penny on 0407 789 745. Go Wood Manly The Bayside Wood turners and Woodcrafters Club open day will be held Saturday May 7 at the clubhouse, 15 Harman Street, Manly from 10am until 4pm. Buy handmade wooden items ahead of mothers' day and see work by club members. Does your group have an event on? Send items to newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au

