Tranquil lifestyle close to the bay

Property details: Thornlands This attractive and spacious low set family home is tucked away in a whisper quiet cul-de-sac on a large and private block. It's absolutely immaculate inside and out, designed with comfortable family living in mind with enough space for families of all ages and stages to spread out. The open plan lounge, living and dining is spacious and light, opening out to the covered alfresco entertaining deck. Well appointed, the chef's kitchen has plenty of storage and bench space. There are four generous sized built-in bedrooms, the master with ensuite, and a modern family bathroom plus separate toilet. Outside, the landscaped yard has two garden sheds and drive through access from the garage. Additional features include air-conditioning, ceiling fans, security screens and a shade sail over the driveway. Conveniently located close to local shops, schools, colleges and day care facilities, transport, private and public hospitals and just a short drive to beautiful Moreton Bay. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/d94a6833-5f1b-4b9f-aba2-021d21db28da.jpg/r6_150_2873_1770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg