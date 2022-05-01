comment, opinion,

When the mayor announced that the proposed White Water Park at Birkdale would return to the community $52 million a year, I had doubts about the validity of this claim. My misgivings were my experience in attempting to get a similar park to break even and let alone make a profit, so I wrote and requested information based on her claim. The mayor responded that the figure was based on rail duplication and other infrastructure projects and the advantages this would bring to local businesses. She also indicated the vast number of staff that would be employed to run the park. I again wrote and tried to obtain the basis on what the $52 million claim was based on and advised that if the staffing levels were correct, coupled with running costs, in my opinion, the park would lose between $15 and $19 million a year if run every day of the year. Again, this is a cost that would have to be met by ratepayers. The mayor's office responded that they could not enter into any details on the White Water Park as the details were "Commercial in Confidence". This indicates there is no idea of the build and running costs, but the figure of $52.0 million was simply to impress ratepayers. If the mayor decides to publish figures such as $52 million profit a year, she has a duty to the ratepayers to disclose how and where the figure came from, even if it was throwing a dart at a dartboard. I refer to the claim of "Commercial in Confidence" as "Commercial incompetence" and the park as Williams Folley. We deserve better. Unfortunately, our council thinks otherwise. Ian Lynch, Wellington Point I take umbrage with the article by Don Brown (Wed 30 Mar) about the state of housing in the Redlands. He wants wall to wall high rises and units. That's not what a lot of people want. You cannot drive through Victoria Point at the best of times, let alone at peak hours. At the southern end of Redlands, there is heaps of land being dug up for estates which will be to wall to wall housing with back fences at the back door (no back yards), Cleveland/Redland Bay Road, Bunker and Double Jump Roads for example. The roads are an absolute mess because the state government do nothing. The council is developing at all costs, but the govt is even worse because infrastructure such as roads is their responsibility. There is a housing shortage because the cost to buy or rent is out of control, mainly because of greed. Tenants are being evicted because owners want to put up the rent. It should be illegal for agents/landlords to accept offers of thousands of dollars to acquire a house over local people. If they can afford that, then they should buy a house!! Over 20 years ago, Victoria Point/Redland Bay was a seaside retirement village when we moved here. Now, look at it. Stop the overdevelopment of the area and do something about the cost of housing instead. D. Lewis, Redlands Once again, editor Craig Thomson has rightly pointed out another lie the major parties trot out when convenient. A few weeks ago, Mr Thomson pointed out the lie the Liberals tell about who taxes us more. The LNP do, and that's a fact. His article on the unemployment rate was also spot on. Most smart people know the rate is calculated to include even those working casual jobs; counting them as full-time is a lie, whoever is in government. The rate of 16 per cent is closer to the mark. If this is the crowning achievement of Scott Morrison, then it is nothing to crow about. Mr Thomson claims many in the Redlands are "rusted-on" Liberals. That may be so, but let's hope there are fewer of them this time around. B Davies, Alexandra Hills My husband and I would like to express our greatest thanks to a young man who assisted me on Sunday afternoon walking from Victoria Point Shopping centre with my husband in his wheelchair. He popped up from nowhere and asked if he could assist me by pushing John up the hill to Adventist Aged care. I was a little surprised by his offer but agreed after a few words. He told me he was a young soldier from Enoggera Barracks and his family lived in Redlands. He had helped with the floods in Byron Bay and spoke about his family and girlfriend, whom he left to do her shopping whilst he pushed John up the hill. We want his family to know what a great person he is and keep him safe. You will grow up to be a wonderful young man whom your parents will be proud of. Jennifer McMillan, Redland Bay craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Will the white water park make money?