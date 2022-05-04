news, local-news, BCP, birkdale community precinct, forum, karen williams, Olympics, whitewater rafting, draft master plan, legacy working groap

The Master Plan for the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) was on show this morning at a breakfast where the Mayor announced a legacy group to safeguard the area for generations to come. Redland City Council and Mayor Karen Williams hosted a forum with kayak slalom Winter Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox, Birkdale local and Australian actor Lincoln Lewis and outgoing Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind. The group discussed how the area would become a community hub for Redland residents and a drawcard for tourists both pre and post Olympics. The Mayor focused her speech on the importance of stories for the Redlands community and touched on how the past will be recognised and future memories created at the BCP. "I know that many, many residents who grew up in Birkdale have stories, or memories, or snippets of knowledge, or, indeed, misadventures, that connect them to this land," she said. "I am excited that with this Draft Master Plan, we are not only celebrating and including these stories, but we are powering ahead with a brand new story." Council will now conduct a community consultation program to hear their residents' thoughts on the Master Plan on two open days on May 13 and 14. Cr Williams said Council was seeking expressions of interest for a Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group to ensure the BCP would benefit generations to come. "The Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Working Group will leverage the enthusiasm and passion of our community to identify and deliver the exciting legacy opportunities set to flow from the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics," she said. "Council agreed to be part of the Brisbane 2032 journey because of the positive legacy it could deliver for our community, so it is vital the community has a seat at the table to help develop a Redlands Coast 2032 Legacy Plan." Champion Slalom Canoeist Jess Fox said growing up near the Penrith Whitewater Stadium contributed to her success. "The 'legacy first' approach for the new world-class Redland Whitewater Centre, being included as part of a versatile and integrated BCP, will offer so much opportunity to not only elite athletes like me but for children, emergency services organisations... and the community." The Legacy Working Group will include members representing a range of interests, skills and experience, including: Expressions of interest for the Redlands Cost 2032 Legacy Working Group are open until Wednesday 18 May 2022 and can be lodged at www.redland.qld.gov.au/legacy.

