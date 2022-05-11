community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Cleveland Redland artists celebrate new beginnings in the Old SchoolHouse Gallery's latest exhibition The Circle of Life from May 5-29. The Gallery is open Thursdays-Sundays and Public Holidays from 9.30am-4.30pm. Redland Bay The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home. Cleveland Redlands Embroiderers Group meets at the Cleveland CWA Hall at 3 Waterloo St on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month 9.00am-1.00pm. Contact Jenny Jorgensen on 0418 584 333. Cleveland Get your tickets for the Redland Hospital Auxhilary's annual Trivia Night on Friday June 10 at 7.15pm for a 7.30 start. Best "Q" themed table wins a prize, $30 per person. Contact Sandy at 3163 8859 or sandy.pettit@mater.org.au to book. Cleveland Pam Goldston will give a Macrame demonstration for fellow Aveo Cleveland residents. Learn to make small and large hangings for pots and plants on Wednesday May 11 from 10am, starting with morning tea. Raby Bay STAR Community Services hosts the free Celebration of Volunteers at Raby Bay Harbour Park on Saturday May 14 from 12-6pm. Capalaba Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network bereavement meetings are held on the third Wednesday each month at My Horizons Meeting Room from 7pm. Does your group have an event on? Send items to newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - May 11 2022