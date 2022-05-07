news, local-news, birkdale community precinct, Redland city council, run costs, 2032 olympics brisbane, white water rafting, legacy

Redland City Council has admitted it cannot say how much the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP), including the whitewater rafting facility, would cost to maintain or who would be responsible for running costs. Mayor Karen Williams made the admission at a function where the council released the draft Master Plan for the BCP and announced plans for its legacy. The draft plan indicates a whitewater rafting facility would be built on the site to coincide with the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games, hosting the canoe and kayak slalom events. Ms Williams said costs would not be known until after the draft was approved and an operational model was discussed. "At this point in time, we just want to make sure the community is completely aware of what the Master Plan will deliver." "We will go back and consult with them this month and then the operating model will need to come together. "We have one thing that we know for sure is happening and that is that the International Olympic Committee Master Plan says the white water facility will be at that location. "Once we have that plan, then you can start actually building the operating model around that and it's a big discussion we've got to have." Ms Williams could not estimate the cost of running the facility after the 2032 Olympics. "That would depend on the operating model, so it might be something that's shared expense through different levels of government through or through partnerships that we have," she said. The Penrith Whitewater Stadium, built for the Sydney Olympics in 2000, has appeared to struggle post-games. The venue build was funded by Penrith City Council, the International Canoe Federation and the state government. After the games, the venue was taken over by the council. In 2015 The Western Weekender newspaper reported a revenue drop of 18 per cent at the facility since the previous year, from $1.6 million to $1.3 million. In 2017, the venue lost $183,000 but things improved in 2018 with a $67,000 profit and $61,000 in 2019. Ms Williams said the situation was different in the Redlands because of the location of the BCP. "It's a long trip from Sydney to the Penrith facility," she said. "Birkdale is right in the middle of our Capalaba CBD and it's very close to the Birkdale and Thorneside train stations, so a very different concept to Penrith."

