A bayside midwife is celebrating two decades of welcoming babies and supporting new mothers at a Redland hospital. Janice Butler qualified as a nurse in 1986 and completed further studies to begin working as a midwife at Mater Private Hospital Redland 20 years ago. Ms Butler said she has hoped the job would make her a better mother when she had her own children. "It did - it gave me confidence when I became a mum," she said. "Now, I'm going to be a grandmother for the first time and I'm able to share my knowledge and skills with my daughter." Thousands of Redland mothers have given birth to their babies under the guidance and care of Ms Butler. She said her role was not quantified by the number of babies, but by the memories made and special moments she shared with families. "My favourite thing about being a midwife is meeting the beautiful families that come to Mater Private Hospital Redland to have their babies," she said. "I get to support them during one of the most memorable times of their lives." During her time, Ms Butler developed a special interest in supporting patients experiencing perinatal loss. "It is important to me to help those families navigate that dark day, just as I help most families celebrate their happy day when a healthy baby arrives," she said. New mum Samantha Fragael welcomed baby Isabella at Mater Mother's Private Redland last week with the support of Ms Butler after a complex pregnancy. "You couldn't ask for a better midwife," Ms Fragale said. "I hope she realises what an amazing nurse and midwife she is, and how important she is to families like mine." Ms Butler said appreciation and gratitude from her patients kept her coming back to the job she loved. "It lifts me up and it reinforces that I am doing a good job. It makes everything worthwhile," she said.

