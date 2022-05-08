news, local-news, north stradbroke island, health boost, infrastructure, federal election, vote, polls

North Stradbroke Island will get a million dollar health boost if the Labor Party is successful at the upcoming federal election. Labor Bowman candidate Donisha Duff and shadow minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney visited the island to announce a $1.9 million for health infrastructure support. The investment will expand the Yulu-Burri-Ba clinic at Dunwich and adjoining land, purpose-built dongas and fit out. Ms Duff said Labor's investment would allow Yulu-Burri-Ba to improve service offering to its 4000 existing clients and meet growing demand. "I am proud to be part of a Labor team that supports First Nations leadership, particularly in such a vital area as health care," Ms Duff said. "It is time we worked together for a better future for all, not just in the Redlands but across Australia." The life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Queenslanders is 6.7 years for women and 7.8 years for men, and Productivity Commission reports show the gap is not expected to close by 2031. Ms Burney said efforts to close the gap were necessary as the first Nations Population grew. "Australia's First Nations population is growing, but we aren't on track to Close the Gap," she said. "That's why Labor will invest in health infrastructure in First Nations communities around the country: to make sure they get the health services they need, and in a culturally appropriate way." Labor's investment is expected to support new consulting spaces, a visiting Birthing in Our Communities program, specialist and allied health services, including alcohol and other drug services, family Wellbeing services and community and cultural wellbeing activities and services.

FEDERAL ELECTION Health infrastructure boost for Straddie if Labor wins election