news, local-news, star of the sea, brisbane catholic education, writing, results, NAPLAN, practice, test

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School students have been preparing for this year's NAPLAN tests with new techniques to help them bump up results. Students have been using visual displays to learn how they can achieve the best results in the annual test for Australian students in grades three and five. Principal Lagi Aukusitino said the test would be smooth sailing for her students. "Our students have always done well on NAPLAN, and this year will be no different," she said. "At Star of the Sea our students are ready to be tested any day of the year, thanks to Brisbane Catholic Education's focus on students being assessment capable learners. "In order to create assessment capable learners, our school prepares our students every day of the school year for important tests like NAPLAN - it's built into our curriculum. "Because we are preparing students all year-round, there's really no preparation in the days leading up to NAPLAN, and students feel more at ease and confident when NAPLAN time rolls around." She said a lot of their success could be attributed to the school's "Bump It Up Walls', which showed students how to get top marks. "'Bump it up Walls' are a visual display of different levelled writing samples that show what successful writing looks like," Ms Aukusitino said. "Students compare their own writing to the differentiated writing samples displayed on the wall and determine what steps they need to take to 'bump up' their writing. "We find the walls are a great way of showing students what is required to be successful, as well as providing visual goals for students to set as they work towards higher standards of work." Star of the Sea parent Erin Hardy said her children always felt prepared for NAPLAN because they practised the skills all year round. "This year four of my children are sitting NAPLAN with two at Star of the Sea," she said. "They don't feel stressed or pressured, and they are prepared and ready for it." NAPLAN begins across Australia Tuesday May 10 and runs until Friday, May 20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/7e3daa33-b871-42fa-a931-8145e6e2d1f6.jpg/r0_63_2048_1220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg