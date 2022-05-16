news, local-news, transport, infrastructure

The Southern Moreton Bay Islands ferry terminal upgrade has moved one step closer to completion as the Russell Island site completes pontoon installation. The pontoon installation is part of the Redland City Council and Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads' joint commitment to deliver new ferry terminals to Russell, Macleay, Lamb and Karragarra Islands. State Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the pontoon marks great progress for the new ferry facility. "Locals can see the magnitude of the new facility and the finish line for the completion of the new facility is well within reach," she said. "Not only is this supporting jobs on our islands, but we're creating quality employment opportunities in design, manufacturing, construction and installation as the project progresses." Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the pontoon marks a major milestone for the project, outlining Council's contribution to the project. "Following completion of the Russell Island ferry terminal, Council will upgrade the adjacent car park, upgrading footpaths, installing new lighting and building a bus and drop-off zone, more accessible parking bays and an additional 64 parking space," Cr Williams said. Division 5 Councillor Mark Edwards was also excited about the project's progression, thanking the community for their input and support. "The SMBI Ferry Terminals Upgrade project is one of the largest investments in island infrastructure and will help residents travel to and from the islands easier and safer," Cr Edwards said. "I'd like to thank the community's invaluable input and support that has helped us bring the project to where it is today." Work on the Russell Island ferry terminal upgrade is due for completion in late-2022, while overall work on all four new terminals is scheduled for completion in mid-2023. The upgrades are a jointly funded project between local and state governments.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175071077/2c15e1d2-2a7b-450b-8914-199c2146245d.png/r0_32_627_386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg