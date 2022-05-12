news, local-news, ADHD medication, PBS, equality, acces, children, adults, diagnosed, redlands psychology

A Redlands psychologist is leading a push for equal access to medication for both children and adults diagnosed with ADHD. Clinical psychologist Monique Mitchelson played a part in the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee's recommendation of Ritalin long acting medication to be put on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Since 2020, adults have been able to access one long acting form of stimulant medication called Vyvanse on the PBS, and before this, they could only access short term medication. Ms Mitchelson said she was inspired to lead the charge for change after working with a range of patients with neurodiversity, including Autism and ADHD at the Redlands Psychologists clinic. "This really came to my attention last year when several of my clients were unable to afford medication for their ADHD," she said. "The best medication for them was long-acting medications, of which only one was placed on the PBS in 2020 after a lot of campaigning. "Accessing the right treatment can make the difference between people being able to live up to their potential, finish their school or university studies, maintain employment and relationships and engage in the community." Ms Mitchelson said most long acting medication was only available on the PBS to people diagnosed with ADHD before they were 18-years-old. "There should be no age discrimination on the PBS availability of ADHD medications stemming from the age of the individual at diagnosis," she said. "Many adults receive a diagnosis themselves after their children are diagnosed. Most of my clients are late diagnosed women." Ms Mitchelson started a change.org petition calling for Federal Helath Minister Greg hunt to expand the PBS to cover other long acting stimulant medication for ADHD to give adults affordable access. The petition has almost 8000 signatures and the PBAC has since recommended Ratalin long acting medication be included on the PBS. "It still will take a few months for the paperwork to be sorted out for it to be available for clinicians to prescribe on the PBS, but it means one more treatment option that's affordable for adults," Ms Mitchelson said. "The next step is continuing to bring awareness to this issue and getting signatures on the petition as we have two other medications on the petition that are not on the PBS for those with an adult diagnosis of ADHD. "We will continue reaching out the pharmaceutical companies and encourage them to apply to the PBS for these medications and I have a letter from Minister Greg Hunt's office saying they will support the application for these medications to the PBS." She said she was focused on raising awareness for neurodiversity for Autisum and ADHD and late diagnoses in women through The Neurodivergent Woman podcast. Sign the petition at change.org.

