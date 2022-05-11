news, local-news, macleay island, arts complex, funding, federal election, 2022, labor party, election promise

The Macleay Island community is in for a million dollar boost if the Labor Party is succesful at the 2022 federal election. Labor Bowman candidate Donisha Duff promised $1.5 million to the Macleay Island Arts Complex (MIAC) for a new purpose-built facility to support their work in the region. The MIAC is run by volunteers on the island who manage a community hub and service a residents and visitors from a range of age groups, abilities and cultural backgrounds. Ms Duff said the organisation did important work to bring the island together and needed support. "MIAC provides a positive creative and engaging space for many people in the Southern Moreton Bay Islands," she said. "They have been seeking to expand their premises for many years. I'm proud to be able to make a commitment for a great community organisation." The group provides the island with education, community events, art gallery, competitions and exhibitions, volunteer positions for Jobseekers, entrepreneurial development, income opportunities, increase in tourism and small businesses, reduction in social isolation and an increase in mental well-being. Shadow Assistant Minister for Treasury & Charities Dr Andrew Leigh said the funding would be "transformative" for the arts centre. "This isn't just a place that showcases artists, it's also a community hub and expanding the building will be a huge benefit for Macleay Island and the region."

Labor party promises $1.5mil for Macleay Island Arts Complex