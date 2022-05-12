community, victoria point state high school, future careers, expo, event, university, tafe

Redland students and families will get to see career options in secondary education and beyond at Victoria Point State High School's annual career expo. The School and Subject Information Pathways & Careers Expo hosted by Victoria Point SHS will showcase opportunities for school leavers from across the Redlands and future students on May 24 from 4pm-8pm. Exhibitors include all of the major universities in south-east Queensland, TAFE colleges, Defence Force, Police Recruiting, Redland City Council recruiting and other registered training organisations. Food, drinks, coffee and baked goods will be available at the event. The night is also an opportunity for parents with younger children to explore opportunities at Victoria Point State High School. Information sessions about 2023 enrolments for year 7 will be run at 4.30pm and 5.15pm and staff will be available to assist with enrolments at the Performing Arts Building. Sessions will also be held for students in years 10-12 about QTAC at 5.15, parent information to develop student study skills at 6pm, and QCE, ATAR and Senior Assesment Sustem pathways from 7pm The Subject Info and Careers Expo will be hosted in the Student Centre for anyone in the Redlands community looking for future pathways.

