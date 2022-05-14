news, local-news, playground, Alexandra hills hotel, parents, families, kids, McGuire

A new playground at Alexandra Hills is getting kids off devices and out to play while parents get the chance to sit back and relax. The Alexandra Hills Hotel kids area installed earlier this year includes a range of fun activities, including monkey bars, a kids' cafe, tunnels, soft landing, jumping stools, mini climbing wall, slippery dips, cubby houses, as well as being gated and secure. McGuire Hotel Group's Matthew McGuire said families had been long searching for a modern, safe and versatile play area in the Redlands. "Upon research we acknowledges that there was a remarkable lack of dining experiences with a dedicated space for kids to play," he said. "By developing and opening this play area we have seen a significant increase in the number of young families frequenting our new renovated bistro and also, remarkably increasing the amount of time they are spending enjoying a drink or meal with their friends and family. "The biggest benefit to the local community is the providing them with a safe leafy space to come together." Mr McGuire said the playground would benefit both kids and adults. "There is a significant difference as a father of young children myself between going out for a steak and beer with my mates and having a space for the kids to play endlessly versus a venue where the kids are tied to the table with iPads and itching to go home or somewhere to play." "Imagine sitting in a leafy oasis up the road from home, you're meeting your mates and you have little children. "By the time you get home, you're relaxed and well fed and your kids are falling asleep in the car trip home." Mr McGuire said the hotel would also host regular activities for families and can hold birthday parties in the new play space, which was not just standard swing sets and money bars. "We encourage the kids to meet other kids and grow their own little community in their own dedicated play cafe." "We also provide a jam-packed calendar with kid's activities from a petting zoo, jumping castle to magicians and clowns. The Alexandra Hills Hotel restaurant is open Monday-Sunday from 10am-10pm with breakfast from 7am-11pm and a cafe from 7am-3pm.

