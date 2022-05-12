news, local-news,

THE Salvation Army is calling on the Redlands community to get involved in the Red Shield Appeal fundraising drive during May. The charity aims to raise $20,000 in the Redlands and $5.4 million in Queensland this year, with money from the appeal to be put towards funding its social and community services. These include emergency financial assistance, homeless shelters and refuge for children and women in crisis. Salvos needs 200 people to volunteer in the Redlands at static collection sites or by joining the digital doorknock initiative. Bayside Community Church representative Captain Natalie Frame said Salvos was grateful to Redlanders for always rallying to support the Red Shield Appeal. "This year is no different, we need the help of community members more than ever as we continue to support those who have felt the devastating impacts of the past couple of years," she said. "From the generous support during last year's Red Shield Appeal, we were able to employ a community engagement coordinator who has worked to build deeper and stronger community partnerships to assist people in need across the region." Salvos has helped 5800 women and children impacted by family and domestic violence across Australia in the past 12 months. The charity is highlighting the issue this year as reports reveal one in every four Australian women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Ms Frame asked people to consider volunteering or donating to the Red Shield Appeal if they had the means. "Your generosity and support will help us to leave no one in need," she said. To sign up for the appeal, or if you are in need of support, visit salvationarmy.org.au. Read more local news here.

Salvation Army aims to raise $20,000 in Redlands during Red Shield Appeal