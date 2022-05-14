news, local-news, Redlands hockey association, masters, tournament, championships, state

Redlands Hockey Association's Masters Over 50s team faced some tough competition at the state championships. After not playing for a year, the team came out a little rusty but pulled off some great efforts against the state's best players at the 2022 Hockey Queensland Men's Masters State Championships over the May long weekend. The team lost their first Friday game to Cairns 11-0. They improved for their second game against Townsville No.1 but ran out of steam in the second half for a 4-0 loss. The third game on Thursday was the team's best, a 1-0 loss against Brisbane No.2 who eventually placed third in the finals. Brisbane scored their goal in the third minute, and Redlands displayed great defence and attacking skills to keep the scoreline. Redlands fourth game against Toowoomba was close, with Redlands on top for the majority of play, but unable to convert their attacking attempts and going down 1-0. The team had exhausted their skills by their fifth game against Mackay and were beaten 4-0, but all players played hard the entire weekend. Team Manager John Collins said the team was appreciative of every player and assistant who made the weekend possible. "It's always a great weekend away from the pressures of work and provides the opportunity to bring out that famous Redlands Cup," he said. "Bring on 2023." The 2022 team consisted of Paul and Mick Sciberras, Andrew Tyson, Paul Whitlock, Craig and Neil MacNair, Heikki Systa, Bruce Anger, Scott Hollands, Andrew Jackson, Ross Aitken, Laurie Anno, Paul Cochrane, Matt Olive GK, Brett Stephens, Rob West. Ian Mackinder umpired the team and manager John Collins and assistant manager Grahame West kept the team organised throughout the tournament.

