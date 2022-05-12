Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 64 years advocating for Redlands businesses

community,

Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 64 years as an advocate for local businesses big and small and is seeking to grow its member base into the future. What began as a group of locals banding together to fight to turn the taps on has grown into one of Australia's most successful business advocacy organisations. Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young said she was determined to ensure the opportunities continued to flow on the Redlands Coast by strongly championing critical infrastructure. "Championing critical infrastructure will drive economic opportunity, create new jobs and ensures the Chamber's proud legacy continues," she said. "The Chamber's purpose is to engage, champion, and connect with the business community and those who have invested in and shaped our community or plan to do so in the future. "We champion initiatives and projects that support the growth of our business community and that contribute to sustainable economic development in our region. "As a member-based organisation run by local volunteers who are business owners in their own right, the success of the Chamber can be put down to its growing membership, which consists of some of Queensland's most successful business leaders who are passionate about the future of the Redlands Coast. "With a growing membership of 274 members, the local chamber engages, connects and champions over 12,098 Redlands Coast businesses." Ms Young said the Chamber does not run on "emotions" but facts. "We are proud to be presenting, in collaboration with Industry and all three levels of government, research to help inform a 'blueprint' that drives planning and decision making about economic development in this city," she said. Think and Grow Business owner Tony Curl said he had gained a lot from being involved with the local Chamber. "I've got a lot of respect for many of the people I've met in business out here that are doing some great things, sometimes in trying times, as we know," he said. "But the greatest thing I see is my enjoyment and the satisfaction that business continues to flourish out here on the Redlands Coast."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/c9064c97-5fd0-4a89-8c4f-bd84185f884c.jpg/r0_1447_3456_3400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 64 years advocating for Redlands businesses