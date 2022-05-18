community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Redland students and families will see career options in secondary education and beyond at Victoria Point State High School's annual career expo Tuesday May 24 from 4pm-8pm. Cleveland Hilary Wakeling will demonstrate the use of texture mediums with acrylic paint as part of the Old School House Gallery's 'Circle of Life' exhibition on Sunday May 22 from 10am-12pm. Redlands Learn to meditate with Mark Berkery. No experience necessary, everyone is welcome. Learn simple, practical and effective exercises, phone Mark on 0405696647 for information on regular meetings. Victoria Point The Victoria Point Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at the Thornlands Dance Palais, from 10am. Entrance fee is $3 with morning tea offered at 9.15am. New members are welcome, two meetings free, $20 membership. Alexandra Hills Hungry voters and gardening fans will get their fix on Election Day, May 21 at the Hillard State School P&C sausage sizzle, baked goods and plant stall from 8am-2pm. Money raised supports the Hillard State School community. Capalaba Join Dr Kit Prendergast over breakfast for a casual buzz about bees and being a bee scientist for National Bee Day at IndigiScapes Centre Friday May 20 from 7.30-8.30am. $35 per person, book online. Thorneside The U3A presents "Let Us Entertain You", a showcase of theatre, music, song and dance at the Thorneside Community Hall, Thursday July 21 at 10am and 2pm. Tickets are $10 and must be pre-bought on 07 3821 388 or at the U3A Redlands office 9am-12pm weekdays. Capalaba Spend some quality time reading, dancing, laughing and learning with your kids at Capalaba Library's weekend story time session from 9.30-10.30am Saturday May 21. Cleveland Redlands CWA hall hosts craft sessions Tuesdays, 9.30-11.30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/a42495df-c8ec-406d-ac74-dcb7f68a4ec1.png/r3_65_1221_753_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - May 18 2022