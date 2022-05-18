Superior living with magical views

news, property,

Property details: It's the one you've been waiting for - elevated and majestically overlooking magnificent Moreton Bay, delivering the absolute finest of fine on every level. This executive style family home has the wow-factor and is a place you would be happy and proud to call home. A cleverly designed floorplan offers the perfect balance of functionality, separation, seamlessly integrated indoor/outdoor living and a poolside entertaining terrace. Solid double timber doors lead to the wide and welcoming entry. High ceilings throughout with drop down bulkhead features to the lounge and kitchen areas flood the residence with natural light and year-round bay breezes. There is a huge and inviting sunken lounge/TV area with built-in cabinetry and picture window to take in the views. Outside features an alfresco entertaining area with built-in kitchen and drinks fridge. Maintained to perfection and overflowing with surprises, the property offers an atmosphere of natural peace and tranquillity just minutes from all amenities.

