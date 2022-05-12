news, local-news, nurse, midwife, mater private hospital redland, administration, family, sisters, mother, legacy

A Redland family dedicated to caring for others is celebrating their long-held legacy working as nurses and giving back to their community. Mother Ellie Grieve and her daughters Charlotte Geleano and Georgia Grieve are working as nurses in at Mater Private Hospital Redland. Mrs Grieve trained as nurse and a midwife and has more than 30 years of experience. She said her job was among "the greatest things that we can ever to do anybody." "Handing a baby to the family is absolutely beautiful, and I also think it is an absolute privilege to support families when a pregnancy or birth doesn't go to plan," she said. Mrs Galeano has followed in her mum's footsteps and is a Registered Nurse working in cancer care with some of the community's most vulnerable patients. "I am very mindful that these people have normal lives before they become cancer patients," she said. "They're mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, daughters and sons, so I try to place myself in their shoes and treat them as I would like to be treated." Ms Grieve, inspired by her family's legacy, began working as an Administration Officer to make her own way in the healthcare workforce. "I'm an Administration Officer and I work across a range of areas, including on the wards as a ward clerk and on the front desk where I'm the first person to greet people as they walk into the hospital," she said. "These first three months have been amazing - I deal with so many different patients as they come in and it's very rewarding to feel like I too am contributing to their care." It comes as Mater Private Hospital Redland celebrates International Nurses Day on May 12. Mrs Grieve said she was proud to work alongside her daughters, and that her granddaughter was also aspiring to help people one day. "It is an honour to see Charlotte working as a nurse, but it is also beautiful to now see how Georgia has so much compassion for patients and their families," Mrs Grieve said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/d1178083-13f6-43e8-9dae-d3c704844336.JPG/r2_265_5181_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg