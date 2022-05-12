news, local-news,

REDLANDS product Jack Sinfield has won a rookie contract with the Queensland Bulls for the 2022/23 season, adding to an increasingly impressive list of early career achievements. The 19-year-old all-rounder, who is a regular in the Redlands Tigers first grade outfit, recently featured for Australia at the under 19 world cup held in the West Indies. Four other Redlands cricketers have also won Bulls contracts for next season, with Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley and Marnus Labuschagne all securing a spot in the 21-man squad. Redlands Tigers president Sean Lloyd said Sinfield was not having any trouble settling in at the top level. "His pathway has been eye-balled off for a long time," Lloyd said. "He is just one of those players who mentally, he is adapting to the top end of the game quite comfortably. "He will feel very much at home playing for the Bulls." Lloyd said the club was going through a purple patch that could be put down to several factors, including a strong juniors system. "There is a lot of hard work going on at our affiliate clubs, like Redlands Sharks and Cleveland-Thornlands," he said. "People want to be a part of the Tigers outfit, so now we are finding it is a gravitational pull for a lot of players in the area because they understand the pathways to success. "It just goes to show ... once you get picked for Redlands Tigers just how far you can actually go." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/31a21cb5-13b7-4f23-8df7-b0d7f1ac4a18.jpg/r11_178_4450_2686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg