IndigiScapes is set to buzz as bee researcher Dr Kit Prendergast educates Redlands about the wonders of the insects for National Bee Day on May 20. Also known as the Bee Babette, Dr Prendergast is a leading native bee researcher and renowned science communicator and was a finalist in the WA Young Achiever's Awards. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the zoologist would give nature enthusiasts insights all about bees and how they can be protected in a presentation at the IndigiScapes Centre. "There's always more to learn about the vital role that all elements of our ecosystem play in keeping the delicate balance," she said. "Events like National Bee Day are a great opportunity for the community to learn about sustainable living and caring for our native fauna and flora." Scientists have warned the bee population in Australia is under threat, and that they play an important role in pollinating crops for humans and livestock to eat. Dr Prendergast has published more than 30 articles on bee conservation and aspects of their plan-pollinator and wildlife interactions. After the presentation she will lead a bee walk at the IndigiScapes Centre through the native botanic gardens and nursery. "Our Redlands IndigiScapes Centre is the perfect place to host events for National Bee Day, continuing the centre's tradition as a hub for community education, information and engagement around all aspects of the local environment," Cr Williams said. "IndigiScapes is an eco-wonder and is a unique environmental education centre of which Council is very proud, providing an inviting and tranquil location for residents and visitors alike to be inspired by the native nursery, bush tracks, nature playground and café. The IndigiScapes Café will also host a National Bee Day Breakfast with a bee-inspired menu featuring original culinary delights such as Macadamia and native bee honey muesli parfait; and pollinator pumpkin, bacon and spinach breakfast tart. Both events will be held at Redlands IndigiScapes Centre, Capalaba on Friday, May 20. Tickets are being sold separately for both events and are limited for both events. For the Australian Native Bee presentation with Dr Kit Prendergast, book tickets here. For Redlands Indigiscapes Centre Special Bee Day Breakfast, book tickets here.

Redlands IndigiScapes to buzz for National Bee Day events