The Red Barons is a team that sticks together and wins together at Redland Darts Association. The team has been one of the highest achieving in division two for decades. Captain Pat Sorensen started the team in 1984 and had has been there all the way. Sorensen's team members Peter and Debby Coleman, Ray Rough, Ken Gaffell, Bill Isbell and Bob More have a combined 87 years of darting experience. They attend the Friday seniors darts social meet at the Birkdale sports club. Sorensen said recently retired members Don Williams and Joan Crane are missed. To get involved with the Redlands Darts Association, contact Ann on 0409265263 and Pat for Fridays over 50's social darts on 0409723250. Dumpstarz 14, Jokers 2; Game of Throwns 14, Darts Vaders 2; Fun Guns 11, Projectile Dysfunction 5. Highest peg men: Laurie Loch (123); women: Amanda Loch (56). Ducks Nuts 10, Archers 6; Sonic Death Monkeys 13, Hunger Aims 3; Mix it Up 9, Funny Tuckers 7. Highest peg men: Brent Walters (96); women: Ann Leslie (106). Bridge Burners 13, 3 Darts to the Wind 1; Phantom Throwers 8, 60's are Us 6; Red Barons 11, What's the Point 3. Highest peg men: Bill Isbell (146); women: Camile Teon (57) 180's went to Jeremy Fagg (4), Amanda Loch (2), Ben Justice, Jeff Hayes, Paul O'Malley and Matt Small. Lukas Warlters scored a 171.

