Art by students from Wellington Point State High School will become spots for Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) visitors to pause and reflect on the area's history for decades to come. The school's Encore Art program for students with a special interest in the arts won a grant to create public works for the redevelopment. Art teacher Tamara Beale said students visited the site and researched aspects of the history to inspire their artwork. "Students have created paintings that reflect different ideas of Willards Farm, the WWII history, the indigenous flora and fauna and future uses like the lagoon and kayaking facility," she said. "The students used reclaimed timber from the site to create paintings and the timber will be converted into stools and markers that can be dotted around the site." Ms Beale said students felt they were involved in making a lasting contribution to the area and felt a greater connection to their community. "We are excited to see the BCP develop and hope to continue to contribute through the arts and see other arts groups involved," she said. Students from the Wellington Point State High School Encore Arts program will be on site at the BCP Community Open Days on May 27 and 28 to display their work to the public and chat with residents about their visions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/e423f706-6804-4569-8dd5-3678cda634b1.jpg/r3_536_2860_2150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg