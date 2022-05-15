news, local-news,

Toondah Harbour is not the massive issue some say it is. I counted a little over 500 people at last Sunday's march. Organisers' claims to have more than 2000 attend are fanciful. We are in the middle of an election. If politicians from the major two parties thought there were votes in opposing the Walker development, they'd do so. They haven't. The Greens have. Let's see what its vote is after May 21. If it is up, you could say claims it is an issue with voters could be proved if, as I suspect, the Greens vote stays the same or goes backwards, that shows the majority of Redlanders don't see the development as an issue. If Redlands keep being negative about development in our region, we will get nothing and be left further behind with modern infrastructure. If the environmental case stacks up, it should go ahead. If it doesn't, it shouldn't. Simple. Any claim that the majority of Redlanders are against the proposal is false. B Davees, Alexandra Hills. Two thousand two hundred people at the anti-Toondah development march organisers claim. Simply put, that's BS. I watched from the sidelines and counted no more than 500. Furthermore, some of the people I spoke with were Greens members from West End! Not locals at all. We must let the environmental study do its job. If it proves the development ticks all the environmental boxes, it must go ahead. Redlands needs more housing. That's a fact. This development would be modern and provide the public with amenities the council can't afford and won't do. If we as a community keep perpetuating a NIMBY attitude, we will never get the infrastructure that the region needs. I am local and I support the development. Many I know also do. We just don't march in the streets about it. B. Anderson, Birkdale. The Walk for Toondah obviously touched a nerve and an amazing crowd stepped out on Mother's Day to express those views. The voices in opposition to Toondah echoed findings of community surveys that show 85 per cent of Redlanders are opposed to the PDA and its 3600 apartments. But, of course, it is disappointing that key and would-be politicians are not listening to the community and spinning the line about waiting for the Federal process and EIS science. Neither of the majors has supported the community by undertaking to ask questions like how was the PDA ever established in a Ramsar Area and a Marine Park? How the plan for 800 units was overturned and a new scheme adopted by enabling 3600 units? How an expression of interest was called for a development footprint of about 6 hectares, but without any explanation, the successful tender was approved at over 60 hectares? And importantly, what are the details of a deal that shuts down the voices of elected Councillors? These and many more questions should have been resolved so our community could have faith in the pre-EIS decision making. But instead, the ALP/LNP candidates want people to put faith in an obviously flawed process. Either they don't or don't want to get it! Steve MacDonald, Cleveland How on earth did a plan to plonk an ugly township of tower blocks on RAMSAR-listed wetland ever see the light of day? This is at a time when climate change-induced sea rise is seriously threatening coastal communities, when species extinction is gathering pace, and when there has never been a more urgent need for humans to reconnect with the natural world? Toondah is one of the jewels of SE Queensland. Its beauty, bounty and tranquillity are a drawcard for humans and seabirds alike. So Australia undertook in 1993 to protect it as a critical feeding ground for at least 30 bird species, including the critically endangered eastern curlew, and to ensure its wise use. To obliterate nearly 50 hectares of ancient wetland for a hideous highrise township (which I gather is already being marketed in China) is an abomination. In addition, it will seriously impact the health of Moreton Bay through sediment flow, destroy a colony of koalas (endangered), and ruin the amenity of Cleveland. The community response has been one of revulsion. It is just another saga of corporate dishonesty and greed, government lies and corruption, and the usual disregard for science and the people's will. Helen Dolden, Sheldon A buzz went through the Canberra press gallery when Mr Albanese did not know certain details, but to me, what counts is Medicare. Labor worked hard to provide Health Insurance, in which everyone is covered. It meant that my son received the best care when he was sick. The Coalition baulk at the cost, but the ALP had the courage and responsibility to make life better for all Aussies, and I hope they win. Otherwise, Medicare could be just another broken promise from Mr Morrison. Paul Wincen, Alexandra Hills Your article brought welcome news to the residents of Kinross. The report states that the development will "Start to address one of the issues that came out of the master plan for Kinross, which was that there was only one way in and one way out." Please could you explain how the new development will work towards solving this issue? Judith Kurzman, Thornlands Based on the Chamber of Commerce meeting report, I would place a 6 in every box. None of them has mentioned the crisis facing the elderly or the medical crisis. To quote a former Senator, Shame, Shame, Shame. Kevin Vincent, Macleay Island craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/838d386b-5056-45f0-8559-a8382c61f4f4.JPG/r7_242_2586_1699_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg