The Macleay Island Arts Complex (MIAC) is on the move thanks to state government funding for a new bus to support more islanders. The bus was funded by a State Gambling Fund grant and will boost Macleay Island residents and visitors by helping them get to and from local art attractions and start tours. The MIAC is run by volunteers on the island who manage a community hub and service islanders and tourists from a range of age groups, abilities and cultural backgrounds. MIAC president Christopher Gilbert said the group was previously borrowing a bus from the Tingira Boat Club or Lions Club to help islanders get around. "We have more uses in mind that simply transporting visitors from the ferry to our Exhibition Openings, we want to build a regular set of trips around Macleay," Mr Gilbert said. "Our Gallery is a destination for many mainland visitors anyway, but we would like to provide more support to other smaller groups of artisans here on Macleay who fall below the radar on the casual visitors' itinerary. "I would like to think that between ourselves and the other NFPs, we can really make a difference in the level of support to the Community."

